Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%.

DLPN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.18. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.