Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%.
DLPN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.18. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
