Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $496.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Donegal Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

