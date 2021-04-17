DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $139.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

