easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. easyJet has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit