easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. easyJet has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

