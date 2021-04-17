Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

ETN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

