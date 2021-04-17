Eaton Vance Management Invests $174,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NYSE:CII opened at $20.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

