eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0481

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $5,077.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 72.7% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $310.48 or 0.00510416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000805 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

