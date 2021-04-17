Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,993. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

