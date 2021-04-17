Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

EGO opened at $11.16 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after acquiring an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

