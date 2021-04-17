Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $13,785,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,309. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

