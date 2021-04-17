Elementis’ (EMNSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Elementis from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Elementis alerts:

EMNSF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.