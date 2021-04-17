Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.02

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.02 and traded as high as C$56.90. Emera shares last traded at C$56.65, with a volume of 1,625,631 shares trading hands.

EMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.03. The firm has a market cap of C$14.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1338589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

