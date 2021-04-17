Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ET stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 952,957 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

