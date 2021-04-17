Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.75 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

