Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

