EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.52 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. EOS has a market cap of $7.43 billion and approximately $6.52 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.80 or 0.00012882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,779,715 coins and its circulating supply is 952,612,636 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

