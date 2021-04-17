Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.