Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:ETH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 575,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,763. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a PE ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

