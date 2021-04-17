Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.80, with a volume of 2588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $283.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

