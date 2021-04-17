Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.00

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.80, with a volume of 2588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $283.28.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit