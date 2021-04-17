Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.80. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

