Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,330 MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

NYSE MD opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

