Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

