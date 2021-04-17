Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renasant by 254.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

