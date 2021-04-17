Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $21.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.57, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.