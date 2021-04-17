ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 3,483 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

