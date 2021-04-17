EXMO Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $923,764.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $923,764.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00711692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

