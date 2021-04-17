Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

