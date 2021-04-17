Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $375.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Facebook stock opened at $307.82 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $876.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.63.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

