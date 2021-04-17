Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8,100.00

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8,100.00 and last traded at $8,100.00, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,003.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7,671.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,822.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $167.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.47%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

Comments


