Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VIG opened at $152.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $152.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

