Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Comments


