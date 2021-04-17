Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 4,650 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

