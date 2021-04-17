Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

