Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.35.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average is $199.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

