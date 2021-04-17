Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.35.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average is $199.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit