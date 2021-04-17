Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

