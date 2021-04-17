FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

SBUX opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

