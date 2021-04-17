FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,905 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

