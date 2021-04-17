FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $155.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $156.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

