FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 15,385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

