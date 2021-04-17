FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,476 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

IWR opened at $77.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

