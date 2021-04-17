Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2,542.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 60.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

