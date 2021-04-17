Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Buffington Mohr McNeal’s 9th Largest Position

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,839 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

