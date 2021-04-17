FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,653 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 120,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FireEye by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,665 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FireEye by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.62.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.