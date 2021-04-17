First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.