First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.24.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $372.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.07. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.