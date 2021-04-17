First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Sanmina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

