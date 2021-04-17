First Bank & Trust Sells 139 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entegris were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

