First Bank & Trust Sells 73 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,506,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

