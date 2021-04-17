First Bank & Trust Sells 893 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.