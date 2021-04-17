First Hawaiian Bank Sells 320 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $3,050,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,974.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,352 shares of company stock worth $14,359,550 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

